Susan Walters Opens Up About Her Return to The Young and The Restless
The Young and the Restless is welcoming back a familiar face today: Susan Walters! The actress, who played Diane Jenkins from 2001 to 2004 and again in 2010, spoke to TV Insider about her homecoming.
Last portrayed by Maura West, Diane apparently died in 2011 on Y&R. She was bashed in the head by Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) in self-defense. While speaking to EP Anthony Morina about possibly returning, Walters remembered:
I said, ‘Sounds good.’ He said, ‘You do know that she’s dead.’ I said, ‘Yeah. Wasn’t me who died.’
Walters appeared in a promo that showed a "mystery woman," saying:
I wanted to text [my good friend] Christian LeBlanc [who plays Michael] to tell him I was back. He’s made jokes about my ‘farm girl man-hands,’ so I thought everyone is going to recognize those hands. I tried to give my hands and feet a nice angle.
The Flash actress is playing catch-up about the last time Diane was in town. She recalled:
I’m reading the scripts and people are talking about how much they hate Diane and how much damage she’s done. I emailed the writers and asked is there anything specific? The list I got back was hysterical! Diane slept with Victor [Eric Braeden]. She slept with Nick [Joshua Morrow]. Adam [now played by Mark Grossman] helped her fake her death, and she was with this guy named Deacon [Sean Kanan]. I thought, ‘I have so much to learn!’