The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell is sharing insights into the soap's major storylines with TV Insider. Ahead of the 35th anniversary episode, airing tomorrow, the boss shared his thoughts on the fallout from Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon's (Sean Kanan) smooch and the latest round of Brooke vs. Taylor (Krista Allen).

Much to Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) chagrin, Brooke allowed Deacon back in her life. But she only kissed him while under the influence of alcohol. Bell said:

She does have responsibility. She could have told Deacon to leave or just not allowed it to happen [even though] the alcohol was to blame. There are and always will be latent feelings between Brooke and Deacon. They’ve tried to keep a lid on that. But, yes, she was a little reckless to let Deacon have such access to her and her home. Brooke grew up without a father; that’s a hole in her life that she didn’t want her daughter [Hope, played by Annika Noelle] to experience.

Brooke is also facing off against her stepkids, who are wholeheartedly backing a Ridge-Taylor reunion. Bell added:

With the return of Taylor [played by Krista Allen] we’re back to #TeamTaylor, and Steffy [Jacqueline MacInnes Wood] and Thomas [played by Matthew Atkinson] and that family against #TeamBrooke with Hope and the kids. Stephanie favored Taylor, who led with her intellect and was [more] demure and proper.

With Peacock having success creating original Days of Our Lives content like Beyond Salem and A Very Salem Christmas, could we see original B&B content on Paramount+? Bell teased: