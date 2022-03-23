Should Thomas and Sheila be The Bold and the Beautiful's Next May-December Romance? (VOTE)

On last week's Daytime Confidential podcast "A Little Fact That's Been Forgotten," and again on this week's episode "Why Luke Spencer?" the topic of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) unexpected chemistry came up.

Both Mike Jubinville and Carly Silver shared their intrigue at the potential for these two characters to explore something more, in part because of their characters' history and partly because of their chemistry.

The Bold and the Beautiful has proven it can pull off May-December romances, with Jackie (Lesley-Anne Down) and Owen (Brandon Beemer) coming to mind.

Sheila is an iconic soap villain and Thomas has pulled off more than a couple plots himself. Could their dark sides deliver even more heat as a romantic pairing?

Let us know below!