WATCH: Anne Hathaway Shows up Kelly Clarkson in Game of "Sing That Name That Tune" (VIDEO)

Anne Hathaway Kelly Clarkson

Anne Hathaway showed up Kelly Clarkson in a friendly game of "Sing That Name That Tune" on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson appeared to be having a hard time naming a song after hearing just the first few bars. She even asked to be played a track she would really know.

So a familiar song was teed up: none other than Clarkson's hit "Since U Been Gone." The Oscar winner recognized the opening chords before Clarkson did; Hathaway quickly stepped to her podium and belting out the chorus. Clarkson fell to the floor in embarrassment, asking Hathaway:

How did you know it from just that?!

The three-time Grammy winner joked:

Should I just quit?

Watch the full clip below.

