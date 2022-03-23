WATCH: Wendy Williams Calls Out Wells Fargo Financial Advisor and Former Manager: "This Is Not Right And This Is Not Fair" (VIDEO)

Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show/Debmar-Mercury

Wendy Williams is once again breaking her silence, but this time it is over her battle against Wells Fargo bank. Williams hopped on Instagram and lit into the bank, along with Lori Schiller, her former financial advisor, and ex-manager Bernie Young.

I've been asking questions about my money and when I began asking questions about my money, Lori Schiller has gotten no response about my money. I want my money, this is not fair.

Williams accused both Schiller and Wells Fargo over filing a guardianship petition to keep her away from her funds. The talk show host also claimed Young used her American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her. Williams told her ex-manager:

Bernie Young, you're no good.

A former doctor had medical information regarding Williams and it was given to Schiller, not her! Williams claims she fired the doctor and accuses Wells Fargo of using this information to keep her out of her funds. She later claimed the New York court system was using this information blindly against her and pleaded to have access to her money. Watch Williams' accusations below.