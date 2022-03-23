Y&R's Eric Braeden Discusses Newman Plots and Why The Last Regime Wanted Him and Melody Thomas Scott Out

Photo provided by CBS

The Young and the Restless' Eric Braeden (Victor) is loving his character's current journey. Right now, the Mustache is facing off against his duplicitous son-in-law, Ashland (Robert Newman), over daughter Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Braeden got candid with Soap Opera Digest about his thoughts on past regime's views of Victor and letting the tycoon be himself.

The Daytime Emmy winner called Victor vs. Ashland "one of the best storylines that I’ve had in years," explaining:

Because it’s all very real, meaning, one understands that Victoria would fall for a good-looking guy like that with a lot of money; one would understand how she, being Victor Newman’s daughter, would have certain Machiavellian tendencies, meaning she sees the possibility of a merger between Locke’s company and Newman. She sees all that and at the same time, he’s a good-looking guy with a lot of money and she fell for him. But the real Machiavellian, of course, is Victor [laughs]! Victor, on one hand, has very paternal, fatherly feelings, wants his daughter to be happy, is happy that she’s out of Billy Boy’s [Jason Thompson] clutches, yet he, too, is beginning to smell a certain rat. He doesn’t quite trust him and is very aware of it and of course, his fatherly instincts of wanting to protect his daughter are stronger than almost anything. And to protect his business. So, he’s not stupid! Victor is a chess player. He’s about two, three, four moves ahead of everyone else. So it all makes sense, psychological sense. Sound sense. That’s why I think it’s such a brilliant storyline because it’s one where you can do long-term planning.

Braeden recalled:

The last regime introduced things that no one gave a damn about, okay? Let’s call a spade a spade. No one gave a damn about some of those storylines, no one, because they were not part of the history of that show! I hate to say it, but obviously, the Newman empire is one of the main cornerstones of the show. What the last regime really wanted, to be frank with you, was to get rid of me and get rid of Melody [Thomas Scott, Nikki], if you want to know the truth.

Thankfully, the Newmans are here to stay. But Victor's complicated relationship with his heiress apparent is both protective and respectful. Braeden said: