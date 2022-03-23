WATCH: Susan Walters Returns to The Young and the Restless (VIDEO)
In case you missed it, Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins) is back at The Young and the Restless. The number one daytime drama released a promo of Walters' best hits as the scheming vixen, and her rivalry against Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) for Jack (Peter Bergman).
RELATED: Susan Walters Opens Up About Her Return to The Young and the Restless
Is history about to repeat itself with the trio? Last time Y&R viewers saw Diane (played by Maura West), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) went upside her head with a rock and she died! So where has Diane been all these years?
Watch the video below!