General Hospital's Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is a woman on the warpath. Ever since someone (cough, cough, Esme [Avery Katherine Pohl]) leaked a sex tape of Joss and Cameron (William Lipton), the blonde teen has been on a mission to find out whodunnit. While Josslyn has Esme in her sights, she's also having to deal with being a victim of revenge porn. McCoy spoke to Soap Hub about the storyline.

McCoy reflected:

A few years back when Joss was much younger and quietly conducting a search for her kidney donor, I got a sense of just how intensely private she is about personal matters. She was furious at Carly [Laura Wright] when Carly publicized her search in an effort to help — she didn’t want the general public to have that information about something so private about her. And in my opinion, strangers knowing she has a kidney donor is nothing compared to strangers watching a graphic video of her sharing such an intimate moment on video with her boyfriend! So yeah, I’d say it was extremely devastating for Joss to feel exposed like that. It will take her a long time to recover from the humiliation.

Joss smartly turned to mama bear Carly for help. McCoy mused of the mother-daughter pair:

Joss may not know all the dirty details, but I know she’s aware that her mom has had her share of scandal and drama in the past and still managed to come out on top. Carly and Joss are extremely close — I think Joss sees her as a best friend in addition to a mother — so even though she was nervous and a little scared to tell her, Joss knows that Carly will be the right person to guide her through the aftermath and embarrassment and come out stronger than before.

Meanwhile, if and when Josslyn gets proof that Esme was behind the nefarious deed, Ryan Chamberlain's (Jon Lindstrom) long-lost spawn will have hell to pay! McCoy teased: