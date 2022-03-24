Kelly and Ryan Best Dr. Phil to Reclaim Top Spot in Syndie Talk Ratings

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest ABC Entertainment

Live with Kelly and Ryan once again nabbed the top spot in the talk show ratings battle for the week ending March 13. The Disney Media Distribution show netted 1.7 live plus same day national household rating, a six percent advance, according to Nielsen Media Research, Broadcast and Cable's Nettv.com.

Live! with Kelly and Ryan bested Dr. Phil, which led the prior week and grabbed the second spot with 1.6, losing six percent. Live! was either tied or was in first place in the talk show race for 60 of the last 79 weeks. It was one of two of the 15 talk shows to improve during the week-long coverage of the UEFA Champions League soccer, which aired on March 8 and 9.

Both Live! and Dr. Phil did tie in the women 25-54 demographic at a 0.6. Tamron Hall scored 0.7 in households after improving 17 percent to a two week high. The soon-to-be-cancelled The Ellen DeGeneres Show grabbed a 0.9 and came in at number four, but was the only one of the three shows to keep 100% of its ratings from a year ago. Kelly Clarkson gave 11% back to score 0.8, while Rachael Ray retreated 13% to 0.7, which tied with Tamron Hall.