Michael Mealor Back on Contract at The Young and The Restless

Johnny Vy/CBS

Michael Mealor (ex-Kyle Abbott) is making his way back to The Young and the Restless permanently. Mealor, who left his role as the playboy youngest son of Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) last year, is coming back to Y&R and will be on contract, according to the latest Soap Opera Digest.

Last time viewers saw Kyle was last year with Summer (Hunter King) for Victoria's (Amelia Heinle) wedding. What will Kyle say to the news his mother Diane (Susan Walters) is currently among the living?

No word on Mealor's first airdate. When asked by the magazine about his return, the actor stated: