Protection Court Exits Syndication For Law&Crime Network

Syndicated court show series Protection Court is heading over to ABC legal analyst Dan Abrams' Law&Crime network. Started in 2019, the series featured domestic violence cases in which restraining orders were issued. According to Nexttv.com, the court cases were centered in the Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse in Dade County, Florida. Viewers watched testimonies and rulings presided over by Judge Carroll Kelly, administrative judge of the domestic violence division of the Eleventh Judicial Court in Florida.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, production stopped after show ran into issues trying to produce and film inside court. In a released statement Andrew Eisbrouch, COO of Law&Crime, said about the new partnership:

Law&Crime is thrilled to add Protection Court to its primetime lineup. This show highlights an important aspect of our legal system and brings an inside look to viewers.

Law&Crime reaches more than 27 million cable households as well as other platforms and landed a deal with Dish Network for distribution. Protection Court airs on Law&Crime on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9 PM EST.