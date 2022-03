The Bold and The Beautiful's 35th Anniversary Episode Pushed to Tomorrow

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The 35th anniversary episode of The Bold and the Beautiful did not air today as scheduled. It was pre-empted on the East Coast by President Joe Biden's press conference.

Instead, the standalone episode, which features Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and five of her great loves, will air tomorrow, March 25. CBS Los Angeles tweeted: