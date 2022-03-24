WATCH: Dr. Oz Has Twitter Meltdown Over Being Asked to Resign From White House Advisory Council Post (VIDEO)

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Dr. Mehmet Oz is speaking out after being asked to relinquish his position on the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. Oz, who is currently running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, shared a video on Twitter in which he reacted to a letter sent by Gautam Raghavan, Assistant to the President and Director, White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

In the missive, Raghavan relayed that President Joe Biden was requesting Oz's resignation from the committee by the end of day. If he did not receive the resignation, Oz's position would be terminated effective 6 PM that evening.

In response, Oz, who was appointed to the position by then-President Donald Trump, said:

It's beyond said that Joe Biden would politicize such an important issue like health. In fact, let me offer a suggestion. The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Anthony Fauci for a multitude of obvious reasons.

Oz explained he had no intention of resigning and said Biden would have to fire him. But it is at the President's discretion to keep or remove previous council appointments.

A White House official told Deadline that 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue requested that both Oz and ex-NFL star Herschel Walker, a U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, step down because both men are serving on advisory boards while running for federal offices.

The site added:

Members of the council are classified as special government employees and are bound by government ethics rules. They were given until the end of the day on Wednesday to resign or they would be removed.

Yesterday, Biden announced the council's new co-chairs would be World Food Kitchen founder and chef José Andrés and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne. Trump named Oz and Walker to the council in 2018; both were reappointed to another two-year term in 2020. Walker had been working as the council's chair.

