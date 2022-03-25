Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Sheila Focuses Her Rage Squarely on Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022
Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) about Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) plot to worm her way into their lives.

Taylor (Krista Allen) warns Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to steer clear of Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) relationship.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) doesn’t know whether to scratch his watch or wind his butt.

Thomas FINALLY begins to notice that Sheila may be unstable.

Bill (Don Diamont) gets all fatherly with Liam (Scott Clifton).

Sheila is LIVID at Steffy.

Taylor tells Ridge she loves him.

Thomas continues to wrestle with his problematic conscience.

Eric (John McCook) urges Brooke to keep her eyes on the prize…Ridge.

A blast from the past returns.

Ridge warns Taylor to steer clear of Sheila.

Thomas FINALLY decides what to do after hearing Taylor tell Ridge she loves him. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

