Days of Our Lives Promo: Brady and Chloe Decide It's Time to Put Their Love on The Line

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022
Eric Martsolf, Nadia Bjorlin

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

The long wait is over...Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) decide it's high time to put Kristen and Philip behind them, and move forward together. 

Rafe (Galen Gering) declares his love for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) during a warm, bubbly champagne bath.

Ava (Tamara Braun) confronts Nicole about her betrayal and the duo get physical outside of the Brady Pub.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

