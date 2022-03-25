Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Craig Catches Chad and Leo in Bed Together

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022
Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) catches Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Chad (Billy Flynn) in bed together.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is none too happy that Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) wants Clyde (James Read) to move in with them.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) begins to wonder what is wrong with Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) keeps his foot on EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) neck.

Setting up Leo puts Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) in the mood to hit the sheets.

Anna (Leann Hunley) and "Renée" (Linsey Godfrey) go toe to toe over Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Rafe (Galen Gering) turn the lights down 'cuz it’s time to get romantic.

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) does Marlena (Deidre Hall) a solid.

Ava (Tamara Braun) moves into Jake’s (Brandon Barash) place.

Clyde goes to Roman (Josh Taylor) for work.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: The Hospital Brass Order Kayla to Fire Marlena

Leo suggests a threesome with Craig and Chad…exposing Chad’s involvement in the plot to take him down.

JoDevil makes more mess for Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Allie.

Roman lays down the law with Clyde.

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Rafe have all kinds of questions about Eli’s (Lamon Archey) shooting.

Allie and Johnny GO AT IT!

Chad admits he is working with Brady and Chloe to expose Leo.

Anna tries to get Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Tony to see reason.

Craig proposes to Leo.

Belle (Martha Madison) encounters Jan Spears (Heather Lindell).

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

