General Hospital Spoilers for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Trina (Tabyanna Ali) doesn’t understand how anyone could think she was involved with the sex tape.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) is way over Marshall (Robert Gossett).

TJ (Tajh Bellow) and Molly (Haley Pullos) annoy Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) with their concerns about Harmony (Inga Cadranel).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wants a sit down with Carly (Laura Wright).

Brick (Stephen A. Smith) returns to do Sonny a solid.

Esme (Avery Pohl) tries to use her powers of persuasion on Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) confer on a case.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) gives Nina (Cynthia Watros) a little advice.

A turn of events shakes Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Nikolas and Ava confront Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Jordan finds the phone Esme planted on Trina.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) cannot believe what he sees.

Harmony feels the walls closing in on her.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) return as a married couple.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Michael (Chad Duell) hit Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) up for advice.

Trina is arrested.

Sam and Carly use yoga as a distraction.

Ava (Maura West) hightails it to the PCPD to check on Trina.

Chase (Josh Swickard) reacts badly to a conversation with Dante.

Spencer takes Victor into his confidence.

Cameron (William Lipton) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy) support each other.

