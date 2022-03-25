The Drew Barrymore Show EP Chris Miller Joins The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz

A key member of The Drew Barrymore Show team is moving on. One of the show's executive producers, Chris Miller, is departing the chatfest to become the new showrunner for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Deadline stated that Miller's tenure there will start in May.

Miller said:

It has been an absolute joy to work next to Drew for the past 23 years. She will remain one of my closest friends and confidants as I start this incredible journey with Jimmy and The Tonight Show. I am beyond grateful to be welcomed into the most iconic television institution in history.

Barrymore and Miller have a long-running partnership. For her Flower Films, he produced movies like Charlie's Angels and 50 First Dates and the Netflix series The Santa Clarita Diet.

The Tonight Show's current showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman, who has held the position since November 2020, is stepping down from the post. Having already worked with Jimmy Fallon for 13 years, she is transitioning to working on new projects with the comedian and host.

Granet-Bederman's co-showrunner, Nedaa Sweiss, exited in December. She always planned on holding the position in an interim capacity. Among other projects in development, Sweiss is working on a new comedy series with NBC.