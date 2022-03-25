Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman Media: Nick is worried that Victoria took off and can't be found. Nikki tells him and Victor to give her space. Victor worries how Ashland will react. Nikki wants to help Victoria, but wants to respect her privacy. Nick wants to run Ashland out of town to protect her. Victor agrees and says he has people watching Victoria so they know where they are.

Crimson Lights: Billy approaches Victoria as she remembers the previous day's events. Billy wonders what's going on. Victoria chides Billy about his lack of support before she got married and the lengths he went to to prove himself right about Ashland. She congratulates Billy for being right all along.

Victoria cracks and says everything she and Ashland shared was a lie. She admits she feels shattered and tells Billy that Ashland lied about being sick. Victoria explains why she was so angry with Billy for trying to take away something she never had, but now she's angry with Ashland and herself.

Billy wants to know what he could possibly want since he had everything. Victoria thinks he could have made a play for Newman without her in the picture. Billy's concerned that she may be in danger, but she doesn't think she is.

Society: Sally and Adam get the ice cold death stare from Ashland. Adam sees it as an opportunity and approaches him. Ashland warns Adam he isn't in the mood for playing around. Adam admits he wants to make a deal.

Adam tells Ashland if he makes a clean break, then Newman Media won't publish anything about him faking he had cancer. Adam tells him to think about how his lies will affect Harrison. Ashland gets up to leave and says he's not giving up on Victoria. He warns Adam to never talk about his son to him again...ever.

Sally tells Adam she couldn't hear him and Ashland, but could read their body language. Adam fills her in on what Ashland did to gain Victoria's trust. The two strategize about how to take advantage of Victoria's downfall. Sally says they will make themselves invaluable to Newman and its employees.

The Grand Phoenix: Rey and Chelsea make small talk. Chelsea starts talking about Connor's preteen behavior, but backs off. Rey says he has some time, so complain away, and she does. Rey gives her sage advice to help Connor through this difficult period of life.

Back to Crimson Lights: Billy tells Victoria she can trust him with anything. She asks Billy to keep their conversation confidential and he agrees. Victoria gets up to leave. He watches as Ashland approaches her.

Random Thoughts:

-Rey and Chelsea. What fun.

-Victoria confiding in Billy was necessary since he was suspected problems from the beginning. I liked her vulnerable side with him today.

-Victor tried to push Adam out because he didn't see what Billy was doing, but he's protecting Victoria for bringing Ashland into the Newman fold. Hmmm.

-Sally's grand schemes haven't worked out in the past; something Adam should take note of.

-That was a good Friday cliffhanger.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.