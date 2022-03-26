Skip to main content

First Impressions: Tabyana Ali as Trina Robinson on General Hospital

Tabyana Ali

Tabyana Ali

There was no easing in for Tabyana Ali as she stepped into the popular role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital

Ali shared scenes with her on-screen parents, Portia (Brook Kerr) and Taggert (Réal Andrews). If that wasn't enough, she had to give Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) the brush-off, then face Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) to repair their friendship. 

What are your first impressions of Ali as Trina? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh-portia-brooke-kerr
General Hospital

First Impressions: Brook Kerr as Portia Robinson on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMar 5, 2020Comment
Jordan Ashford, General Hospital
General Hospital

First Impressions: Tanisha Harper as Jordan Ashford on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMar 2, 2022Comment
GH amy
General Hospital

First Impressions: New Nurse Amy Debuts on GH

By Mike JubinvilleMay 6, 2016Comment
gh mathison drew
General Hospital

First Impressions: Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain on GH

By Mike JubinvilleAug 18, 2021Comment