Tabyana Ali

There was no easing in for Tabyana Ali as she stepped into the popular role of Trina Robinson on General Hospital.

Ali shared scenes with her on-screen parents, Portia (Brook Kerr) and Taggert (Réal Andrews). If that wasn't enough, she had to give Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) the brush-off, then face Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Cameron (William Lipton) to repair their friendship.

What are your first impressions of Ali as Trina? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!