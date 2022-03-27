Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy Confronts Sheila Over Her Latest Scheme

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has pieced together what Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) been up to and thinks the best approach is to have a good old fashioned confrontation.

Sheila's not in the mood to talk and surely doesn't doesn't respond well to being cornered. How will Sheila react when Steffy pushes ALL of the buttons? Steffy, you in danger girl!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

