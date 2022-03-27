The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has pieced together what Sheila's (Kimberlin Brown) been up to and thinks the best approach is to have a good old fashioned confrontation.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Brooke Reflects on All The Loves of Her Life

Sheila's not in the mood to talk and surely doesn't doesn't respond well to being cornered. How will Sheila react when Steffy pushes ALL of the buttons? Steffy, you in danger girl!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!