Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Malibu: St. Finn got up and got the kids out so Steffy could sleep late. He know she's worried about Thomas' connection to Sheila. She has a bad feeling about it and needs to know what's going on. Cue flashbacks of Steffy and Finn.

Forrester Creations: Thomas gets another call from Sheila. She needs to reiterate her reiteration that he doesn't tell anyone anything or Ridge may go running back to Brooke. Enter Ridge and Carter. Thomas slams his phone down in frustration.

Ridge and Carter ask if something's wrong, which cues a flashback of Sheila warning him not to tell Ridge (but not the one we just saw...a different one). Thomas says he's trying to work through a problem and they assume it's work-related. When alone, Thomas says Ridge can count on him to make sure he's happy and fulfilled.

Brooke's: Cue flashback of Brooke and Ridge slow dancing (the one from Friday). Eric lets himself in. Brooke tells Eric that she let Ridge go, but it was a mistake and can't lose him. Eric wants her to stop replaying the past and realizes she wants to prove herself. Brooke tells Eric her dilemma...she doesn't know what triggered her to drink THAT NIGHT. Eric consoles her with a warm hug.

Sheila's: Steffy turns up at Sheila's hotel room. She tells Sheila she knows what she's up to. Steffy wants her to admit that she's trying to infiltrate her family. Sheila claims they want the same things...for her parents to be reunited. Sheila says she wants that for her and Taylor. Steffy tells her she's not part of her family and never will be. She wants Sheila to stay away from everyone, including Thomas. Steffy lets her know she's aware of their clandestine meeting in the alley behind Il Giardino.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Wonders if Thomas Has Found Trouble With Sheila

Random Thoughts:

-Oy with the flashbacks already!

-Oy with New Year's Eve already!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.