Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1039: Beat to the White Meat

On Daytime Confidential podcast episode 1039, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

The Bold and the Beautiful celebrates 35 years with a Brooke Logan focused episode.

BelleDevil consumes Salem on Days of Our Lives. Leo convinces Craig to go for Chief of Staff.

Tabyana Ali debuts as Trina on General Hospital. Will Spencer fall for Esme's pregnancy scheme?

Susan Walters returns to The Young and the Restless. The Newmans have an intervention for Victoria. Michael Mealor is back on contract.

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

On Geek Confidential podcast episode #110, Luke Kerr and Mo Walker dive into Halo on Paramount Plus.

Halo had a long development cycle before finally airing on Paramount Plus, but was the pilot “Contact” worth the wait? Will Paramount Plus want to build a Halo TV franchise with spinoffs, like the many Star Trek series of how 1883 is a spinoff of Yellowstone?

The GC duo dive into episode’s main characters Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), Kwan Ha (Yerin Ha), Dr. Halsey (Natascha McElhone) and Dr. Keyes (Olive Gray). Was the pilot bloodier than they expected?

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

