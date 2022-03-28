General Hospital Promo: Trina's in The Hot Seat Thanks to Esme

Tabyana Ali

This week on General Hospital, Trina (Tabyana Ali) is under investigation over Cam (William Lipton) and Joss' (Eden McCoy) sex tape, all thanks to Esme's (Avery Pohl) machinations.

At the PCPD, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) asks Trina if she's okay answering the questions she has for her.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) comforts a distraught Portia (Brook Kerr) outside the interrogation room.

Meanwhile, Sonny (Maurice Benard) tells a shook Esme all she has to do is confess. Will the menacing minx tell all?

Watch the promo below!