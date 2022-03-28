Janet Hubert on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: "Sometimes You Have to Slap Back"

Janet Hubert, Will Smith Steven Bergman Photography

Will Smith is receiving some support from an old colleague surrounding the slap he gave Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday: Janet Hubert. The former One Live to Live (ex-Lisa Williamson) and General Hospital (ex-Yvonne Godfrey) actress, who starred with Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as his Aunt Vivian "Viv" Banks, celebrated his win for the Best Actor Academy Award on Instagram and also chimed in on the altercation he had with Rock.

Hubert said in her post:

So PROUD OF YOU! Yes there is only so much one can take...sometimes you have to slap back. Celebrate the win.

Hubert admonished both Rock and Smith for what took place and also gave her two cents about Rock by saying:

Met him once... it was enough for me...very mean spirited.

Read the entire post here.