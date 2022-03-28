Skip to main content

Janet Hubert on Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock: "Sometimes You Have to Slap Back"

Janet Hubert, Will Smith

Janet Hubert, Will Smith

Will Smith is receiving some support from an old colleague surrounding the slap he gave Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday: Janet Hubert The former One Live to Live (ex-Lisa Williamson) and General Hospital (ex-Yvonne Godfrey) actress, who starred with Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air as his Aunt Vivian "Viv" Banks, celebrated his win for the Best Actor Academy Award on Instagram and also chimed in on the altercation he had with Rock.

Hubert said in her post:

So PROUD OF YOU! Yes there is only so much one can take...sometimes you have to slap back. Celebrate the win.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Hubert admonished both Rock and Smith for what took place and also gave her two cents about Rock by saying:

Met him once... it was enough for me...very mean spirited. 

Read the entire post here.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The View
Talk Shows

The View Debates Will Smith and Chris Rock Slap at The Oscars

By Jillian Bowe5 hours agoComment
Janet_Hubert
Talk Shows

Can Janet Hubert and Will Smith Heal Old Wounds?

By Luke KerrMar 18, 2015Comment
janet hubert
General Hospital

Janet Hubert Cast on GH as Yvonne

By Joshua BaldwinNov 18, 2018Comment
Janet_Hubert
Pop Confidential

Fresh Prince's Janet Hubert READS Wendy Williams in an Open Letter!

By Jillian BoweMar 18, 2015Comment