ABC/Craig Sjodin

Things aren't over for Sonny and Nina on General Hospital! In a new interview with Michael Fairman TV, Maurice Benard chatted about his YouTube series State of Mind and the state of his character.

Will Sonny's drinking become a recurring problem after his split from Carly (Laura Wright)? Benard explained:

Well, Nina [Cynthia Watros] gets him to stop drinking, and I don’t want it to be like Nina is only with him to take care of the damaged guy. It’s good for acting to be able to play that stuff, but we’ve got to move forward now, and it does. That’s the beauty of GH now, whenever I’m thinking something, it seems like they’re doing it.

Cynthia Watros, Maurice Benard ABC/Nick Argo

Could Sonny and Nina be in it for the long haul? The actor mused:

I do, and I didn’t when we first started working together. I told Cynthia, 'This isn’t going to work well, and I’m playing this cowboy, but let’s have fun! Let’s do it!' and that’s how it started. The beauty of it was that we had nine months to build the relationship, and we weren’t trying. We were on our own island over there in Nixon Falls, and it just progressed. With Cynthia, she has the vulnerability to sell the storyline, and if she didn’t have vulnerability, it wouldn’t work. I love Cynthia as an actress. We just have a kind of easiness in our scenes.

Cynthia Watros, Maurice Benard ABC/Craig Sjodin

Meanwhile, Sonny and his son Michael (Chad Duell) are at odds once again. Michael's standing by Carly, and the drama isn't over yet. Benard dished: