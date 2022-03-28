The View Debates Will Smith and Chris Rock Slap at The Oscars

The View

The ladies of The View had a whole lot to say about the controversy surrounding the slap Will Smith gave to Chris Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. On Monday's episode, fellow Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg remarked Smith "overreacted" with his actions against her comic colleague Rock.

Joy Behar stated she felt as though "comedians are in danger everywhere" and claimed people wanted them to be "edgy" but get upset when they do. Friday co-host Ana Navarro discussed how what Smith did was a "crime of assault" and felt as though the joke was "a lame joke in poor taste" but a slap wasn't warranted.

Navarro went on to explain Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has alopecia, which was the cause of her shaved head. She has gone public with her illness but it still didn't justify the attack levied at Rock. Sunny Hostin sounded off and stated how ashamed she was the entire event took place. Hostin remarked:

I was embarrassed for Will. I was horrified for Chris Rock. I mean, Will apologized to the Academy, he apologized to his colleagues and the other nominees, but he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock, and I thought Chris was the one that deserved an apology for taking the high road. He was slapped in front of millions of people, internationally, and he took the high road in his response… I think that Will was immature, I think he was childish, and I think he was violent.

Later on Hostin said she was shocked how Smith wasn't escorted out of the entire event and wondered if the Academy will allow him to keep his award. Goldberg chimed in and stated:

We’re not going to take that Oscar from him. There will be consequences, I’m sure, but I don’t think that’s what they’re going to do, particularly because Chris said, ‘Listen, I’m not pressing any charges.’

