WATCH: Kim Kardashian Clarifies Women in Business Comments to Robin Roberts in Good Morning America Clip (VIDEO)

Kim Kardashian is explaining her recent comments on women in business to Robin Roberts. On today's Good Morning America, Roberts shared a sneak peek a chat with Kardashian, part of a larger special featuring discussions with Kim, Kris Jenner, and Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian that will air next week.

Controversy first arose when Kardashian had said in an interview with Variety:

I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.

Substantial backlash to that statement resulted, with many critiquing Kardashian's privilege. In a clip from Roberts' interview, the journalist asked what Kardashian meant by her original statement and what she wants to say now about it. The SKIMS mogul replied:

Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversations around it and it became a sound byte, really, with no context, and that sound byte came off of the notion and question right before, which was, after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women. And the advice that I would give is just that having a social media presence and being on a reality show does not mean overnight success. And you have to really work hard to get there, even if it might seem like it’s easy and that you can build a really successful business off of social media, and you can if you put in a lot of hard work. And it wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.

Watch the clip previewed on GMA below.

Roberts' primetime special about the Kardashians will examine the clan's rise to reality TV fame over the past 15 years, family dynamics, private vs. public life, and how Kendall and Kylie Jenner navigate notoriety differently. Kim will also open up about her divorce from Kanye West.

The hour-long special airs on April 6 at 8 PM EST and next day on Hulu. Their new reality program, The Kardashians, premieres on the streaming service April 14.