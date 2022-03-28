Robert Newman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman Media: Victor gets a video text of Victoria at Crimson Lights...and Ashland's nearby. Nikki tries to keep Victor and Nick from running out to her rescue. They agree to let Nick go and see what's happening. Nikki says they will work out a solution when Victoria's ready, but now she has to leave for a meeting.

Crimson Lights: Victoria wonders why Ashland expected her home when he said there was nothing to talk about. (Billy's watching all this unfold.) Ashland claims instant regret for those words. Victoria ask what she's supposed to believe when he doesn't have a defense. She claims she saw fear and desperation in his eyes. Ashland says it was because he thought he would lose the one person who stood by him. Ashland thinks there's one part of Victoria that doesn't believe her families claims.

Nick comes in and Billy stops him from interrupting her from taking care of herself. Billy says he knows everything. He's surprised Victoria's giving him the time of day.

Victoria and Ashland take a seat. Ashland apologizes for leaving her alone and claims he understands if she believes her family. He wants to find out who's doing this to him. They agree to trust each other.

Billy and Nick are baffled. Victoria tells both of them she can handle it. The men get all manly and share information on the evil Ashland. Victor comes in and Nick tells him Victoria's gone. He's not thrilled to see Billy.

Newman-Locke: Nikki talks about the meeting and is happy that Victoria is at work. Victoria admits she's compartmentalizing. Victor and Nick come in and she reassures them she's not falling apart, and won't. Victoria warns them she will handle things on her own. She explains to her shocked family that she's standing by Ashland and nothing's changed in their relationship.

Chancellor mansion: Abby walks in while Chance is playing with Dominic and offers to make a snack. He's playing with an airplane and has a PTSD flashback of talking to his therapist. Abby returns to see him breathing heavily on the couch.

Chance talks to her about what happened and how he works through it. He tells Abby his therapist is okay with him going back to work, but in small steps to rebuild himself. Abby's says she's onboard and leaves for the restaurant.

Society: Billy and Ashland trade barbs. Billy makes a veiled reference that his luck may be running out and leaves.

Random Thoughts:

-Victoria's family sells her short on her ability to get over men...look at her track record. She's got this.

-Ashland is a word master. He talks in circles and actually makes sense.

-Loved Victoria looking at her portrait and getting strength from it.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.