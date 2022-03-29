Sherri Shepherd and Michael Rapaport to Guest Host The Wendy Williams Show in April

The Wendy Williams Show will welcome back two familiar faces next month. Deadline announced that Instagram shared a post today, announcing that Sherri Shepherd, whose syndicated chatfest Sherri will succeed Wendy this fall, and Michael Rapaport will split hosting duties in the latter half of April.

Shepherd will step in from Tuesday, April 19, when The Wendy Williams Show comes back with original episodes after a planned break from April 4-18. Rapaport will assume hosting duties the week of April 25.