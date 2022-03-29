The Young and The Restless' Peter Bergman on Jack Coming Face to Face with Diane: "It's Not a Pleasant Reunion"

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless) now has two leading ladies by his side, both of whom have lots of history with his character. Jack has been bonding with two-time ex-wife/sidekick Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), but now another ex, Diane (Susan Walters) is back from the dead and a thorn in their sides. Bergman spoke about Jack and Diane coming face to face in the latest edition of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Jack goes to L.A. to spend some time with his long-lost granddaughter Allie (Kelsey Wang), whose dad Keemo's (Philip Moon) old house was bought by Diane. Whew! But Diane has a special request of Allie. Bergman said:

She wants to meet Allie's grandfather, so Allie calls Jack and asks him to come to her dad's house, which seems strange to Jack because he knows the place has been sold, but he goes anyway.

When the former model-turned-architect and Jabot heir meet again, things aren't all copacetic. Bergman shared:

It's not a pleasant reunion. Jack has a long history with Diane and most of it is unpleasant, but more importantly, she's alive! She explains that she has a lot of years to face up to, the responsibility for all the mistakes she's made, and she needs to fix them. But this is Diane, she's not here to set things right, she wants something, and Jack realizes what that is and she's using Jack's granddaughter to do it!

Jack high-tails it out of there, but more sparks are likely to fly. Bergman teased of a phone call between Jack and Phyllis: