On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Newman-Locke: The family's concerned that Victoria isn't facing the truth. Victoria wants to handle things herself because it's the only way to save the company. Victor gets angry and wants to know what she's planning for HIS company. He says if he doesn't like her plan, then he's taking over. Victoria listens to his blustering and feels Victor everything in motion without her knowledge. She tells everyone to back off.

Nick implores Victoria not to believe what Ashland's telling her. He wants to know if she's lying about being in love and sticking by Ashland. She reminds Nick of his past shenanigans. Victor asks her not to be stubborn and thinks they need to have a family plan. Eventually, Victor entrusts Victoria to handle things. Nick and Victor wonder if she really has a plan.

Crimson Lights: Chloe's trying to distract Lauren with work, but it's useless. Chloe tells her that Kevin followed a lead to San Diego the night before. Lauren's falling apart when Kevin returns with Michael. Lauren wants to get him home, but Michael says he has to see Victor first. Lauren wants to know what he's been up to and where he's been.

Michael admits Ashland is responsible for what happened to him, but he needs to see Victor right away. Kevin doesn't think Michael is in danger, but Lauren follows Michael out the door. Chloe asks Kevin for information and he fills her in.

Society: Abby spots Ashland and says hi. He realizes she's unaware of what's happening when she offers to double date. Ashland gets a text that Michael got away from his minions. Ashland calls someone and he finds out that Michael just walked away. Ashland orders that Michael must be found and can't leave Peru.

Ashland is worried about Victoria. He wonders if her family is getting through to her. She says she's being pulled in several different directions, but can handle them. Ashland wants to know where they stand. Victoria tells him she doesn't believe he'd deceive the way her family claims. She wants to work together to find out who's setting him up. Victoria tells Ashland they need to strategize without her family's interference and go to Tuscany. When Ashland agrees, Victoria tells him everything's ready to go.

Back at Newman-Locke: Victor is thrilled to see Michael. He wants to know what happened...as does Lauren, who swans in right behind him. Michael says he was arrested by local police and jailed. He gave a guard some legal advice and in return, the guard returned his passport and helped him out of Peru. Victor tells Michael they need to get rid of Ashland.

Nick/Nikki: Nikki's hopes Victoria has a plan. Nick isn't so sure she's thinking clearly. He tells Nikki that Victoria turned to Billy, which he sees as a sign that she can't turn to her family. Nikki finds this concerning. Nick promises to get rid of Ashland on his own.

Random Thoughts:

-Abby's out of the loop...again!

-If Victoria's gunning for Ashland alone...I'm here for it!

-Michael's story isn't over if his guard has a name...Javier.

-Are we looking at an upcoming "Who killed the big, bad Ashland?"

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.