Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations: Sheila tells Thomas if he blabs the truth, then he can kiss his family's future goodbye. Thomas retorts that it's no good rebuilding a family on a pack of lies. When Taylor comes in, Thomas disconnects (Steffy must have bolted!). Cue another conversation about Taylor, Ridge, Brooke, and their family.

Other Forrester office: Ridge wants Brooke to ease up on herself, but she just can't let that night go. He advises her to leave the past in the past, but she can't stop putting herself down. Brooke says she can't imagine a future without him. She vows to dig deep and search for the answers she needs. Brooke believes she has the power to fix them and says she will hold onto it. She leaves the office.

Finn's office: Steffy flies over to the hospital and is shooketh! She tells Finn that Sheila's back to her old manipulative ways. Steffy explains how everything that happened on New Year's Eve was set in motion by Sheila. Finn's confused, again, as to why Sheila would do this. Finn hopes it's just a misunderstanding (!). He gets a text and heads out.

Il Giardino: Sheila interrupts Deacon while he's working to complain about her latest problems. She wonders if she can have a future with Finn as long as he's married to Steffy.

Steffy calls Sheila while she enjoys a cocktail. She says she needs to see her and will come to her now. Steffy tells Sheila she knows what she did. Sheila runs off to the alley and Steffy follows. Steffy yells about what she did to Brooke and shoves her. Steffy threatens to tell everyone and says Sheila will never have a place in their lives...not ever.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Overhears What Thomas is Hiding From Ridge

Random Thoughts:

-Finn always has a blank WTF happened look on his face.

-No Taylor, Thomas has NOT always been a good boy.

-Is Il Giardino open or closed? It always looks closed and abandoned. It's such a sad place.

-Steffy is brave. She put hands on Sheila and had that split second reaction of fear when Sheila's mask fell off.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.