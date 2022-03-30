Booked and Busy: The Bold and The Beautiful Grad Rome Flynn to Recur on Grey's Anatomy

The Bold and the Beautiful's Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is checking in to Grey Sloan Memorial. It was announced this week he will play new recurring character Wendell on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. Elsewhere, it's a very General Hospital week on CBS' Magnum P.I.! The primetime procedural welcomes Max Gail (ex-Mike) and Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) on this Friday's episode. Learn more about Gail's role below.

All My Children

Terri Ivens (ex-Simone) stars in Gina W. Garcia's autobiographical docudrama Untold: This Is My Story, about the hate crime that triggered flashbacks to Garcia's childhood kidnapping and her subsequent treatment for PTSD and search for the truth

As the World Turns

Van Hughes (ex-Gil) stars in the upcoming thriller Glimpse, about an oligarch-controlled world where corporate espionage preys on people's homes and hearts, in theaters/on demand May 6

The Bold and the Beautiful

Texas Battle (ex-Marcus) will appear as Oscar Woods on Magnum P.I.'s April 8 episode, airing on CBS at 9 PM EST

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) will recur on ABC's Grey's Anatomy as Wendell Ndugu, starting on tomorrow's episode; Wendell is the brother of Winston (Anthony Hill) and a mischievous sales rep for a medical tech company looking to impress his big sibling

Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will headline the ABC single-camera comedy Not Dead Yet, playing a newly-single woman moving home to Pasadena who begins writing obituaries to make ends meet

General Hospital

Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) and Max Gail (ex-Mike) will guest on this week's Magnum P.I., airing April 1 at 9 PM EST on CBS; Gail will play a terminally ill veteran who bonds with Higgins ( Perdita Weeks) and is estranged from his family, while Montoya will play Clara Bolton

Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) and Max Gail (ex-Mike) will guest on this week's Magnum P.I., airing April 1 at 9 PM EST on CBS; Gail will play a terminally ill veteran who bonds with Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and is estranged from his family, while Montoya will play Clara Bolton

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) stars in the action drama Free Dead or Alive, about a young girl journeying from South/Central America to the USA and the perils along the ways, including human trafficking

Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki) will star in the horror-thriller New Life, focused on a cat and mouse game in the Pacific Northwest

One Life to Live

Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) will star in the new action-thriller Murder at Hollow Creek, which is about to wrap production

Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) will return for the sixth and final season of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark; the ten-episode season will premiere this summer

