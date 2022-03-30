Booked and Busy: The Bold and The Beautiful Grad Rome Flynn to Recur on Grey's Anatomy
The Bold and the Beautiful's Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) is checking in to Grey Sloan Memorial. It was announced this week he will play new recurring character Wendell on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. Elsewhere, it's a very General Hospital week on CBS' Magnum P.I.! The primetime procedural welcomes Max Gail (ex-Mike) and Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) on this Friday's episode. Learn more about Gail's role below.
All My Children
- Terri Ivens (ex-Simone) stars in Gina W. Garcia's autobiographical docudrama Untold: This Is My Story, about the hate crime that triggered flashbacks to Garcia's childhood kidnapping and her subsequent treatment for PTSD and search for the truth
As the World Turns
- Van Hughes (ex-Gil) stars in the upcoming thriller Glimpse, about an oligarch-controlled world where corporate espionage preys on people's homes and hearts, in theaters/on demand May 6
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Texas Battle (ex-Marcus) will appear as Oscar Woods on Magnum P.I.'s April 8 episode, airing on CBS at 9 PM EST
- Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) will recur on ABC's Grey's Anatomy as Wendell Ndugu, starting on tomorrow's episode; Wendell is the brother of Winston (Anthony Hill) and a mischievous sales rep for a medical tech company looking to impress his big sibling
- Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) will headline the ABC single-camera comedy Not Dead Yet, playing a newly-single woman moving home to Pasadena who begins writing obituaries to make ends meet
General Hospital
- Rebeka Montoya (ex-Delores) and Max Gail (ex-Mike) will guest on this week's Magnum P.I., airing April 1 at 9 PM EST on CBS; Gail will play a terminally ill veteran who bonds with Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and is estranged from his family, while Montoya will play Clara Bolton
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) stars in the action drama Free Dead or Alive, about a young girl journeying from South/Central America to the USA and the perils along the ways, including human trafficking
- Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki) will star in the horror-thriller New Life, focused on a cat and mouse game in the Pacific Northwest
One Life to Live
- Casper Van Dien (ex-Ty) will star in the new action-thriller Murder at Hollow Creek, which is about to wrap production
- Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) will return for the sixth and final season of Chesapeake Shores on Hallmark; the ten-episode season will premiere this summer
The Young and the Restless
- Jordi Vilasuso (Rey) has launched a marriage podcast called Making It Work with his wife Kaitlin
- Camryn Grimes (Mariah) has started a podcast The Soap Opera Survival Guide this summer; it will cost $1/month on Patreon, and she will donate the money to charity
- Mckenna Grace (ex-Faith) reprises her role as Emma in The Bad Seed Returns, premiering May 30 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime; Grace starred in 2018's The Bad Seed and will EP this movie
- Cam Gigandet (ex-Daniel) will headline the action-thriller film Shrapnel
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in the crime drama Alone Today, playing a dirty detective who is engaged in sex trafficking underage girls over the U.S.-Mexico border
- Michael Corbett (ex-David) EPs the new Netflix show Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Luke Kleintank (ex-Noah) stars in the psychological thriller The Good Neighbor, out in June