CBS Mornings' Tony Dokoupil to Launch Mornings in the Metaverse Series Tomorrow

CBS Mornings anchor Tony Dokoupil is bringing viewers into the metaverse. Variety reports that, starting tomorrow, the journalist will launch a weekly series on the morning show called "Mornings in the Metaverse."

Dokoupil will examine the virtual reality that is becoming an increasingly large part of our lives. For example, when interviewing subjects in person, he might use a microphone and a camera; using a Meta headset at a recent virtual-reality venue, Dokoupil brought producers that used their lines of sight with headsets as cameras.

He explained:

What was incredibly was how quickly my brain stopped thinking about this as virtual reality and just took it as reality. It was just real.

On tomorrow's episode, Dokoupil will air a six-minute segment in which he creates an avatar and chats with a philosophy professor about finding meaning in virtual reality. EP Shawna Thomas said:

That was a tiptoe toward it. This is a frontier that has so many stories in it. It’s a money story. It’s a business story. It’s a generational story between our older viewers and our younger viewers. It’s a videogaming story. It’s an entertainment story.

Additional contributions will come from Anna Werner and Carter Evans.