Helmut Huber, Husband and Manager of Susan Lucci Dead at 84

Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci Steven Bergman Photography

Helmut Huber, the husband and manager of soap legend Susan Lucci has passed away. He was 84 years old. People is reporting Huber died at his home on Monday on Long Island, NY. Huber is survived by Lucci, his two sons and daughters, including former Passions star Liza Huber, along with his eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his brother. In a statement to the magazine a representative for the family said:

A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply. With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.

Born in Innsbruck, Austria in 1937, Huber began his career in the food industry when he studied at at L’Ecole Hoteliere in Lausanne, Switzerland, where he was an apprentice at the Hotel Maria Theresia at 18. He immigrated to New York at 23 after living in Canada two years prior. A divorced Huber met Lucci while the pair were both working the Garden City Hotel in Long Island, where he was an executive chef. Lucci worked there during a summer vacation while she was in college. The two got married after dating for three weeks on Sept. 13, 1969.

Jessica Sciacchitano, Lucci's publicist said in a statement about Huber's passing:

Helmut's passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

Huber also served as Lucci's manager and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions.