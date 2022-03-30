Jordi Vilasuso (Rey Rosales) is departing The Young and the Restless. Vilasuso came on as Det. Rey Rosales in 2018. Soap Opera Digest is reporting Vilasuso will be exiting the role in the spring, but no official air date has been announced. Vilasuso told the magazine:

Playing Rey Rosales on The Young and the Restless for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor. I want to thank [former executive producer and head writer] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [former CBS exec] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime's number one drama. Many thanks to Sony Television, [Sony exec] Steve Kent, (Executive Producer) Tony Morina and the current leadership at CBS that have kept the show shinning during the COVID pandemic and onward. Thank you to Josh Griffith [Head Writer/Executive Producer], who gave me the opportunity to synch my teeth into storylines that were some of the highlights of my career in this genre. Thank you to Sharon Case (Sharon) and the rest of the cast for their craft, support, and professionalism. And a special thanks to Matt Kane for being the best publicist in the business. The show has been number one and continues to be because of the incredible work ethic and passion from its leadership, cast, production, and crew. I will miss it, remember it fondly, and look forward to what the next chapter will be!