Ricki Lake to Revisit Her Talk Show With Raised by Ricki Podcast

ABC/Byron Cohen

Ricki Lake will revisit the daytime series that made her famous. Deadline reports that the host will headline the new podcast Raised by Ricki for Lemonada Media; the series will be part rewatch of Ricki Lake and part "cultural re-examination" of her chatfest, and it will get into the star's own life.

Lake, who is slated to host the podcast with an as-yet-unnamed Gen Z comedian, fronted Ricki Lake, which ran from 1993 to 2004, and The Ricki Lake Show, which ran for just one season. Raised by Ricki will include exclusive licensed audio clips, too. Lake shared:

I am thrilled to be partnering with Lemonada Media. I am such a fan of the content they have already produced. I am so excited to go back in time and revisit my old show with a different lens for a different time. It will be fun, cathartic, historical, nostalgic and I can’t wait to get started.

Earlier in 2022, Lemonada Media nabbed $8 million in funding and is now expanding its podcast portfolio. Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs stated:

The Ricki Lake Show raised all of us. It also tackled great big cultural issues that no one was grappling with at the time, and revisiting her episodes through today’s cultural lens is fascinating. Part re-watch, part cultural deep dive, the show will be an absolute joy ride while helping us process Ricki’s role in shaping culture then and now.

CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer chimed in:

We wanted to tap into the zeitgeist of processing the 90s, but we wanted to do it with Ricki. She quite literally raised us after school, and informed how we see the world. We are lucky to be able to create this podcast series together.

Raised by Ricki will launch later this fall.