The Young and The Restless Star Mishael Morgan's In-Laws and Their Children Die in House Fire

Mishael Morgan

The Young and the Restless star Mishael Morgan (Amanda) has suffered a terrible loss. On Tuesday, the actress shared on Twitter that her brother-in-law, Nazir Ali, and his family died in a house fire in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Morgan tweeted:

Global News featured interviews with the family. Bismah Ali, Nazir's sister, stated:

My brother and his kids and his wife were full of life. They always brought family in a community. They were very loving and very caring and pure-hearted people.

Nazir was 28. His wife, Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea, was 29, and their children were Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, 7, Jayden Prince Ali-O’Dea, 8, and Alia Marilyn Ali-O’Dea, 10. Raven's mother, who also lived in the house, was taken to a trauma center while in critical condition; the two tenants living in the home's basement got out uninjured.

Coming two months after another fatal fire in Brampton, this tragedy is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal, Peel Regional Police, and Brampton Fire.

Fire Marshal Jon Pegg said he believed that the smoke alarms in the Ali-O'Dea house were not functioning, but investigators are looking into it. Standing the house on Tuesday, Pegg stated: