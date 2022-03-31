ABC/Valerie Durant

General Hospital's Maurice Benard (Sonny) sat down with GMA3: What You Need To Know recently. In honor of World Bipolar Day, which was yesterday, Benard, who has openly discussed his own diagnosis, spoke to T.J. Holmes about tearing down stigmas and his son Joshua's acting career.

Holmes noted that, while people have become more open about their mental health in recent years, Benard has been discussing it for decades. The Emmy-winning actor shared:

I was 21 when I started; I had my first nervous breakdown and wasin a mental institution, strapped down to a bed. At that time, I had a lot of bad thoughts and I was thinking, you know, like, how do I get out of here? And I knew that there was a reason. And then I got General Hospital and I played a character with bipolar. Then I did a book about my mental health and now I’m doing a show called State of Mind about mental health and I know because when I was in the at period in the mental institution, I knew there was a reason why I was doing this, why I was there. I knew deep down inside there was a reason, and it’s for me to help other people with mental illness.

Benard then teared up when asked about his son's burgeoning career. He revealed:

He's been working very hard, and Adam is coming back to GH, which is the character that my son plays. He did a little thing on the show and now he's coming back.

Watch the segment below.