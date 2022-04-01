Drew Barrymore on Season 3's Tweaked Format: "I Also Want to Take This Show Higher"

Producer/distributor CBS Media Ventures has re-upped The Drew Barrymore Show for a third season, The Hollywood Reporter confirms. And CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegna, and Weigel station groups have inked deals to carry the chatfest next season. But as Nexttv mentioned last month, the Drew Barrymore-fronted talk show will be split in two-half hour episodes that can be aired consecutively or can air across different time periods.

Barrymore stated:

I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space. Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with. Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.

CBS-owned stations carrying The Drew Barrymore Show will introduce local newscasts to lead in to the talk show's first half-hour. CBS Media Ventures president Steve LoCascio added: