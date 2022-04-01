Peter Bergman, Susan Walters

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Los Angeles: Jack returns to the house and demands Diane tell him what she wants. He tells her Allie's off limits. Diane claims she's trying to repent and Jack blasts her for ditching Kyle.

Diane says she made an escape plan, which included Kyle, but it all went wrong. Enter Deacon Sharpe, who helped her disguise her body. She ran because she caused so much damage and hurt a lot of people. She ended up leaving Kyle to keep him from being on the run. Diane tells Jack she went through a lot of therapy to understand her motivations.

When she talks about Kyle, Jack tells her she's his late mother. All Jack wants is to know what she's after so they can be done for good. He tells her he can't help her if she's looking for a return to romance. Jack realizes she wants him to help her reconnect with Kyle. Jack thinks all her actions to get to him don't speak to reform. Diane claims she's changed (ahem) and points out that Jack did as well. He refuses her request and walks away.

Jack and Allie meet at the coffee shop, and he tells her to forget about Diane. Jack says she wants to reunite with Kyle. Jack gets fired up and Allie tells him that she can see some of her father in him. Allie's curious about other family members and Jack obliges her.

Grand Phoenix: Phyllis calls Jack to check on him and tells him he can call any time, day or night. Lauren comes in for a spa day to leave the world outside. Phyllis offers her ear. Lauren fills her gal pal in on what happened with Michael. Lauren wonders if she can deal with Michael's new job and boss.

Phyllis tells Lauren that Jack is in LA facing his past, but says it's Jack's story to tell. She's concerned because he's off the grid and hopes he's doing well. Jack calls Phyllis from the coffee shop and says he will fill her in when he gets back. Phyllis and Lauren talk about Jack's past. Phyllis admits she gave Jack his fair share of pain and claims she could never do that again.

Random Thoughts:

-Loved the use of flashbacks to fill in the story of Diane's past.

-Hey Jack...you forgot to mention that Nikki went to prison for Diane's death.

-Diane's got an agenda, but I doubt she's changed. Watch out Genoa City, Diane Jenkins is coming home!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.