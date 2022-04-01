Sunny Hostin Faces Off With Ana Navarro Over GOP: "Why Are You Still a Republican?"

The View

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro got into a heated discussion over Navarro's place in the Republican Party on Friday's episode of The View. The panel, which featured former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton as guest co-host, talked about Senator Lindsey Graham announcing he wouldn't be voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, despite voting for her last year to occupy a Senate-confirmed position. Navarro tried to bring a bit of humor to the top and said:

It really is like ‘The Invasion of the Body Snatchers.' And I … remember a couple of weeks ago when we started talking about this, I said I had some hope for Lindsey. Sunny called it right and said, you know, ‘You’re wrong on this.'

Hostin fired back and asked her friend and colleague:

Ana and I have this argument all the time. I always say, why are you still a Republican?

Navarro asked Hostin why she still was a Catholic, given she doesn't agree with what the Church does or stands for. Hostin insisted the Grand Old Party (GOP) isn't the one she loved anymore and claimed "it's the party of traitors… white supremacists. It’s not the party you loved. It’s not. Navarro answered:

You have to understand, no matter how much you want it to happen, the Republican Party is not going to disappear. And so in my mind what we need to do is have two strong, healthy parties competing for your vote and my vote.

Watch the two butt heads and Clinton ask about Navarro throwing her hat in the arena below.