Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Li Returns And Goes IN on Sheila

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 4-8, 2022
Naomi Matsuda

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) stumbles upon something very unexpected at Il Giardino.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) loses her s***.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) changes her attitude when she realizes someone else is pulling the strings.

Sheila gets an unexpected and not unpleasant surprise.

Bill (Don Diamont) has a little talk with Liam (Scott Clifton) about juggling families.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Sheila Focuses Her Rage Squarely on Steffy

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to make a gut-wrenching decision.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns and confronts Sheila.

Tragedy creates an unexpected bond.

Deacon comforts a FREAKED OUT Sheila.

Taylor (Krista Allen) does her best to mediate the situation between Li and Sheila.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tries to comfort Steffy. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers! 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Ridge Uses Justin to Investigate Sheila and Deacon

By Joshua BaldwinNov 5, 2021Comment
Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Taylor Hayes Returns to Los Angeles

By Joshua BaldwinNov 26, 2021Comment
Brooke Logan Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinFeb 25, 2022Comment
Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Enlists Charlie to Help Take Down Brooke

By Joshua BaldwinJan 28, 2022Comment