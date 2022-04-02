The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 4-8, 2022

Naomi Matsuda

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) stumbles upon something very unexpected at Il Giardino.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) loses her s***.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) changes her attitude when she realizes someone else is pulling the strings.

Sheila gets an unexpected and not unpleasant surprise.

Bill (Don Diamont) has a little talk with Liam (Scott Clifton) about juggling families.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) asks Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to make a gut-wrenching decision.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) returns and confronts Sheila.

Tragedy creates an unexpected bond.

Deacon comforts a FREAKED OUT Sheila.

Taylor (Krista Allen) does her best to mediate the situation between Li and Sheila.

Hope (Annika Noelle) tries to comfort Steffy.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!