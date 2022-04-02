Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 4-8, 2022

Leann Hunley

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Shirtless Xander (Paul Telfer) gives Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) a preview of what she could have.

Chad (Billy Flynn) arrives with the antidote from Dr. Rolf. Anna (Leann Hunley) realizes the power and takes matters into her own hands. Sarah gets a quick jab, but will it help erase "Renée"?

Meanwhile, Belle (Martha Madison) is devastated when she sees Jan (Heather Lindell), who has a big surprise for her and Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!