Days of Our Lives Promo: Anna Stabs The Renée Out of Sarah

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 4-8, 2022
Leann Hunley

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Shirtless Xander (Paul Telfer) gives Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) a preview of what she could have. 

Chad (Billy Flynn) arrives with the antidote from Dr. Rolf. Anna (Leann Hunley) realizes the power and takes matters into her own hands. Sarah gets a quick jab, but will it help erase "Renée"?

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Brady and Chloe Decide It's Time to Put Their Love on The Line

Meanwhile, Belle (Martha Madison) is devastated when she sees Jan (Heather Lindell), who has a big surprise for her and Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

