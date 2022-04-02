Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 4-8, 2022

Martha Madison

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) pushes Johnny (Carson Boatman) to fight the evil within.

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Jake (Brandon Barash) bond.

Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) smacks Belle (Martha Madison) with the truth...she is pregnant with Shawn Douglas’ (Brandon Beemer) baby!

"Renee’s" (Linsey Godfrey) condition shifts in an unexpected direction.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) thinks long and hard about Sarah’s future.

Belle is stunned by her prison experience.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) gives Roman (Josh Taylor) the business about Clyde (James Read).

Abigail (Marci Miller) tries to support Anna (Leann Hunley).

Paulina (Jackée Harry) supports Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Chanel fret over Allie’s location.

Shawn Douglas confronts Jan Spears.

Anna goes rogue.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) tries to make peace with Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Brady (Eric Martsolf).

A surprising visitor pops in on Johnny.

Belle is devastated by Shawn Douglas.

Johnny finds out everything for which he is responsible.

Gabi (Camila Banus) walks in on Ava snuggling up in Jake’s bed.

Belle confides in EJ.

Gabi and Gwen (Emily O’Brien) discover they have something in common.

The Devil vacates Johnny and enters Allie.

Gwen has the audacity to ask Abigail for a favor.

Chanel DID NOT see Allie’s next move coming.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is unwell with Clyde’s presence in Salem.

Anna finds herself involuntarily at the Salem PD.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) tells Clyde to hit the bricks.

