General Hospital Spoilers for the week of April 4-8, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Ava (Maura West) is furious when she discovers Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has let Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme (Avery Pohl) move back in.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) host a celebration.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is disturbed by what happens when she pays Sonny (Maurice Bernard) a visit.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) takes a big next step.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) instructs someone to “Get it done.”

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Anna (Finola Hughes) go on a new adventure.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has an unsettling experience.

Harmony (Inga Cadranel) tries to have a sit down with Carly (Laura Wright).

Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Sonny have a sit down.

The Deception crew discovers they have an unexpected investor.

Laura (Genie Francis) confronts Esme.

Trina connects with Marshall (Robert Gossett).

Selina (Lydia Look) has business with Curtis.

A drugged up Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) takes center stage at Deception’s celebration.

Victor approaches Laura about a common goal.

Esme agrees to a pregnancy test.

An odd experience ensues when Finn (Michael Easton), Gregory (Gregory Harrison), Chase (Josh Swickard), and Violet (Jophielle Love) hit the town.

Harmony has a disturbing encounter at the pier.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is stunned to learn that Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is dating Austin (Roger Howarth).

Aiden (Enzo de Angelis) and Jake (Hudson West) think they know who is messing with their mama.

Nikolas is in for a surprise.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!