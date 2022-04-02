Skip to main content

The Doctors Cancelled After 14 Seasons

CBS Media Ventures is calling a time of death on The Doctors. Dr. Phil McGraw and his son Jay's series brainchild focused on medical and health issues with a team of medical professionals. They answered questions viewers were too afraid or embarrassed to ask their own doctors.

ER Dr. Travis Stork initially hosted the series with dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry, and plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon.

In 2020, the show's format was changed after the COVID pandemic forced it to shutter production. The Doctors then revamped the entire show by having a solo host, Dr. Ian Smith for its 13th season instead of its original panel. The show also moved from Los Angeles to New York with a new brand new studio.

Deadline, which first broke the news, reports the McGraws Stage 29 production was notified of the cancellation earlier on Friday. 

