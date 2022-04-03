Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis Finds Out That Her Nemesis is Alive and Well

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 4-8, 2022
Peter Bergman, Michelle Stafford

Peter Bergman, Michelle Stafford

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) heads to Los Angeles where Jack (Peter Bergman) gives her some shocking news. The two meet up and Jack lets her know that her old rival Diane (Susan Walters) is alive and well.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Nate Tries to Force Ashland's Hand About His Lies

Naturally, Phyllis has a lot of questions, but seeing is believing. Jack takes her to Diane's new home to come face to face with an adversary from her past.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Phyllis Faces a Dilemma With Her Romantic Future

By Mike JubinvilleDec 5, 2021Comment
yr promo 7:25:2021
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Sally Goes On the Defense and Threatens Phyllis

By Mike JubinvilleJul 25, 2021Comment
Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Phyllis Takes a Thanksgiving Trip to Dreamland

By Mike JubinvilleNov 21, 2021Comment
Nicholas Newman, The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Promo: Nick Hits The Roof When He Discovers Jack's True Feelings

By Mike JubinvilleSep 19, 2021Comment