The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 4-8, 2022

Peter Bergman, Michelle Stafford

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) heads to Los Angeles where Jack (Peter Bergman) gives her some shocking news. The two meet up and Jack lets her know that her old rival Diane (Susan Walters) is alive and well.

Naturally, Phyllis has a lot of questions, but seeing is believing. Jack takes her to Diane's new home to come face to face with an adversary from her past.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!