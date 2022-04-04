Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Forrester Creations: Ridge and Taylor are still yapping about how great Steffy is. Thomas comes in and joins the praise fest. Ridge brings up Sheila's involvement and Taylor tries to take up the good side...again.

The Back Shack: Liam is putting together a toy and Bill is just beaming with pride. Bill shares regrets he wasn't able to do that for him, but would have paid someone to do it anyway. Liam feels very lucky that he can be a daddy to both his daughters and they share war stories. Bill observes that Liam said he loves Steffy even though he's married to Hope. Liam has to explain his thought process.

The back alley: Sheila holds a shaky gun on Steffy as she orders her to put the phone down. Sheila claims she didn't even know Finn was there when she fired the gun. Steffy tells her she's crazy and Finn needs help. Sheila threatens her again. This time she shoots Steffy.

Sheila puts on a glove, and strips both Steffy and Finn of their personal effects. She has a moment with Finn and takes off for her hotel room. She does a deep clean and tosses everything into a garbage bag. Sheila finally cracks and realizes what she did. She falls into a tearful heap on the bed.

Deacon calls for help when he finds Steffy and Finn in the alley.

Random Thoughts:

-The Sheila stuff was really good. I wasn't expecting her to really shoot Steffy.

-The rah-rah chats between the Forresters and the Spencers was dry AF.

-Damn Kimberlin Brown is amazeballs.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.